Big news continues huge year for DA

It's hard to believe it's already February 12, but there's still plenty of news to tell you about as the DA's big start to the new year continues.
This week, I have the pleasure of introducing you to our new deputy editor, Daisy Huntly.
While Daisy is new to the deputy role, she is certainly not new to the DA or journalism.
"I've been with the DA since I was a teenager. It feels like home because it is home," Daisy said.
"I'm excited about being able to keep what's important to Wagga in focus. What matters and what's relevant are key."
As the DA's long-time digital specialist, Daisy was pivotal in our shift to a digital-first publishing model.
She likes to immerse herself in the Wagga community, has a wealth of local knowledge and a significant network of local contacts.
Her appointment is an excellent way to start 2023. The DA now has a new leadership team, but there is a bit of history between us.
Daisy and I go way back - we went to school together at Hay War Memorial High School.
She began her newspaper career at the Advertiser in March 2009 as a cadet, and I joined the DA team, also as a cadet, in March 2013.
Over the years we have worked together to give small communities like Hay a voice and have worked tirelessly to deliver breaking news from across the Riverina.
In 2015, we took out the Chris Watson Prize for outstanding regional newspaper reporting at the Kennedy Awards for Excellence in Journalism.
Having known each other for so long, we have developed a productive and complementary working relationship.
Daisy's appointment continues what is shaping up to be a big year for the DA, with our staff soon to be operating out of a new headquarters at 57 Berry Street in Wagga.
I'll have more news about that in the next couple of weeks and you'll be the first to know when we're back in action at the new location.
All the best for the week ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
This week's top story was about fast-food chain Oporto's plan to open a drive-through store in Wagga by the end of the year.
You'll find a selection of the week's other big stories below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.