Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini has been left really pleased following their girls only mini world cup held on Thursday night.
"It was really good," Dedini said.
"We had pretty much bang on 100 girls down there from six through to 17 and we had a coaching course as well that Sam McGowan ran.
"We had about 20 coaches down for that and we had the senior men training as well, so Gissing was absolutely packed.
"To have 100 girls and of that there was about 15 who had never played before, so there was lots of people asking if they can jump on board.
"I think its just a good step in the right direction with everything that we are doing for female football in 2023."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The success of the event follows on from the announcement that fees will be subsided for women's and girls registration for the upcoming 2023 season and adds to the excitement ahead of the 2023 Womens FIFA World Cup that is being held in Australia and New Zealand later in the year.
"It's important for us to jump on that and make sure we are doing a lot and supporting the female game with the world cup on home soil," Dedini said.
"Starting with being able to reduce registration prices for females and leading into some girls only world cups and events and having Football NSW here last night handing out Matildas posters and world cup merchandise.
"It's good to see going into what will be a busy year for the national team, but also us here and growing participation within the female game."
In addition to the coaching session from McGowan and the girls mini world cup, participants were also able to practice their aim at the inflatable shooting targets.
