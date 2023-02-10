Riverina residents looking for love this Valentine's Day are being reminded about the dangers of online scams.
Charles Sturt University cybersecurity expert adjunct professor Tanveer Zia said people in the region are not immune from scammers trying to capture your heart.
Fair Trading NSW said across the state last year, people looking for love lost more than $12 million in dating and romance scams.
Nationally, this amounted to over $40 million.
Adj prof Zia said senior citizens aged 70 and above are a particular target, but definitely not the only ones to fall for fake love.
He recalled one example of a lady who lost her whole house.
"The poor lady was aged around her 50s and had to mortgage her home... which was paid off...[to] send money to the perpetrator who she [believed was] in love with her," he said.
He said the lady expected the scammer would come to Australia and marry her.
On another occasion, Adj prof Zia recalls he was contacted by a father in the region.
"He said his daughter had been scammed and she was so mentally involved that she would not even listen to her parents and other community members [that the guy was a scam]," he said.
"The father ended up reaching out to us asking how to find the person through the cyber world and reveal his true identity."
Reflecting on the last few years, adj prof Zia said the isolation people experienced during COVID has not helped the situation.
"People spent too much time living alone and are more vulnerable and spend more time online [now]."
Adj prof Zia warned the scammers use psychological and emotional tricks to capture people's hearts.
"They identify victims and try to find the maximum amount of information about them and use this against them," he said.
"They then come up with stories, create fictitious profiles, fake photos and create a sense of urgency."
He said sometimes scammers will send a small amount of money hoping to gain trust with their intended victim, from whom they eventually hope to fleece thousands of dollars.
Adj prof Zia also cautioned about a "new type of scammer" on WhatsApp who contacts people seemingly by accident.
"I have received quite a few messages like this," he said.
"They will start something like, 'Hi John, how are going with my proposal.'
"I didn't have this person in my contact list and had never chatted with them before.
"I didn't realise straight away it was a scam and said, 'I'm sorry, wrong number.'
"And then after a few moments a very apologetic message said, 'I'm sorry I thought this was my friend John. Anyway, how are you doing?'"
At this turn in conversation, adj prof Zia began to hear alarm bells.
He said they asked again, 'Hi, how are you doing today?'
He said the person started telling their story and sent through a photo at a restaurant they claimed was in Fairfield.
But adj prof Zia wasn't fooled and on searching found the food outlet was actually located in some other part of Sydney and confirmed it was all a scam.
While it may be tough telling truth from lie in a cyber world, it's not all doom and gloom, as adj prof Zia offers people some wise tips to avoid falling for a fake romance.
"We can't simply stop using social media... but there are some warning signs which I believe people should keep in mind," he said.
"When people are talking, they shouldn't let their emotions take over their minds. They should proceed with caution."
While acknowledging love at first sight does exist, Adj prof Zia warned against people who start expressing their feelings after only a couple of chats.
"In a technological world, I think people should be very careful [about that]," he said.
Adj prof Zia also warned against people who want significant financial help after barely establishing contact.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
