Lavington man John Henry Obst to fight Holbrook Road fatal crash charge in Wagga District Court

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga courthouse. Picture from file

A man charged over the death of a six-year-old boy in a car crash south of Wagga will face trial later this year.

