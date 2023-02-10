A man charged over the death of a six-year-old boy in a car crash south of Wagga will face trial later this year.
Lavington man John Henry Obst, 29, pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous driving occasioning death - driving in a dangerous manner in Wagga District Court on Friday.
He also faced one count of negligent driving occasioning death.
A police report said about 12.15pm on October 2, 2021, emergency services were called to Holbrook Road near Mangoplah, after a Mitsubishi Triton left the road and hit a tree.
A six-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, tragically died at the scene.
Obst suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene and after investigating the incident charged Obst over the crash.
In court this week, Judge Gordon Lerve adjourned the matter for trial on August 28 in Wagga District Court.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
