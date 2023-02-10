Children across Wagga schools have worn their best superhero outfits on Friday in memory of local boy Nate Lawson and to raise funds for the hospital children's ward.
22 Wagga schools joined the cause ahead of Saturday's 'Capes for Nate' community fundraiser event, which is auctioning off items for the Wagga Base paediatric ward.
Nate Lawson's mother Kelly said she was overwhelmed by the generosity shown for the cause and her son, who lost his battle with schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia last year.
"It's just mind blowing driving down Lake Albert Road past Kooringal Public School and there's a sign for superhero day," Mrs Lawson said.
"And then you drive down past Sturt Public School and it actually says Nate's name on the sign.
"It reminds us of what we're missing but it also reminds us how special he is and how good of a local community we have."
Children could dress in a mufti superhero outfit for a gold coin donation.
"Some kids brought a lot more than that," Mrs Kelly said.
"I'm just so proud of all the kids for getting on board."
Wagga High School, where Mrs Kelly works, held their mufti day on Tuesday due to a swimming carnival clash - raising over $2000 dollars.
With enough sausages to feed 1000 children donated by Lake Village Butchery, proceeds from the carnival's sausage sizzle are also going towards the school's fundraising total.
Leading the charge with standout costumes on Friday was Nate's own Sacred Heart Primary School.
Sacred Heart principal Carolyn Matthews said the day went as well as she could have hoped.
"The staff are dressed up, the kids are dressed up," she said. "We're all entering into the spirit of the day with great enthusiasm."
Nate's year six class even made and wore special t-shirts with his picture in memory of their former classmate.
"It was their way to remember their superhero, Nate," Ms Matthews said.
The day brought with it mixed emotions for the Kooringal school.
"There's that excitement about the day and wonderful to be supporting and remembering Nate but we all feel that little bit of emotion in our hearts because we all still miss him very much in our community," she said.
"Nate was just so much part of Sacred Heart."
You can bid on silent auction items here up until the end of the Saturday evening event.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
