A man has been refused bail after facing court accused of several crimes across the Riverina.
Police allege 34-year-old Sheldon Johnson stole a 2016 Holden Caprice from Forbes on January 20, before driving it to the Lockhart area on Thursday, where it broke down.
It will be alleged Johnson broke into a home on Ferrier Street in Lockhart, before attempting to steal another vehicle on Day Street, however, was unsuccessful.
After returning to Ferrier Street, Johnson was driven to Stonybank Road by a woman and once there, it's alleged he threatened a male motorist with a firearm before fleeing in the woman's car.
After a short distance the car ran out of fuel and police were told Johnson left the area in a white van after flagging down a passing motorist.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police arrested Johnson in Albury on Thursday afternoon.
He was charged with firearm, traffic and property offences.
The charges include not displaying authorised number plates, driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period (two counts), dealing with property proceeds of crime, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, receiving property stolen outside NSW and dishonestly obtain property by deception.
Johnson was refused police bail and appeared in Albury Local Court on Friday.
In court, no application for bail was made and it was formally refused by Magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The case will return to court on February 21.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
