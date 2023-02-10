One of Wagga's best restaurants is on the move, kick-starting a hectic 12 months for the newly-formed Shepley Group.
Hide Steak & Bar is on its way to the CBD, 12 months after launching at the International Hotel Wagga, and owner Jamie Shepley said it's the next step towards growing his business.
"We've been going for a year and we've grown a great reputation, the place is always full, which is fantastic," he said.
"But on the downside, when I talk to people ... they always say, 'where's that?'"
The lack of passing trade felt limiting, Mr Shepley said, so Hide will be moving into a well-known central location on Morgan Street, taking the place of the Royal Garden Restaurant at the Club Motel.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Shepley said the move was hastened after the relationship with his previous landlords soured and his new spot will allow for more freedom in opening hours for the burgeoning steakhouse.
And with many other fine dining options only walking distance away, a serious food scene is developing, Mr Shelpley said.
"It's all about value-add," he said. "I don't see anyone as competition, not in relation to we think we're better than anyone, but my philosophy all along ... is about trying to lift the profile of Wagga as a dining space."
The central location also adds to a growing sense that Wagga is fast becoming a foodie destination.
"There's no doubt about it that the scene has lifted, but there's a long way to go," he said.
"When I listen to the radio and I hear GPs and doctors don't want to come to the regions, part of that is we don't offer what they want.
"We need to offer them all the same infrastructure and the same experiences as what you can get in Sydney or Melbourne."
The Shepley Group also operates popular cafe Mr Lawrence - at Calvary Hospital and on Fitzmaurice Street - and will be adding to their portfolio with a new two-storey development at Fitzmaurice Street with a high-end restaurant and function centre for weddings or corporate events.
There's also joint food ventures with Food I Am and a potential 'agri-tourism' space and distillery at Ladysmith in 2024, part of an aggressive expansion plan by the group.
The philosophy is about bringing great experiences to region, and is backed by Mr Shepley's shark-like need to always be on the move.
The renowned chef never intended to become a brand, or a group, he said, but he's waited 20 years to open his own restaurant and since then, the opportunities keep flowing his way.
And he'll keep taking them.
"My mind doesn't really stop," he said. "I'm a yes guy and I'll figure out how to do it later."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.