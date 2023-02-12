Australia, consider this your redundancy letter

No, this time it's not electricity or gas shortages, it's lack of timber supply. Injunctions taken out by activists to protect the endangered greater glider threaten native timber logging in Victoria. The Maryvale mill is the biggest private employer in the Latrobe Valley, which has already had significant job losses from the closure of coal mines and power stations. Fifty mill workers were stood down immediately and another 70 are expected to go. If the mill ceases brown paper operations, it will close with a total of 800 workers out of a job.