Australia, consider this your redundancy letter

Who is responsible for Labor's promise to bring manufacturing home? I suspect it is Ed Husic, Federal Minister for Industry and Science, but whoever it is, they have been handed the poisoned chalice.
I often quote the Daily Mail, because I am interested in the way Australia is portrayed in Britain. The headline 'First cars and Bonds clothing, now Australia doesn't even make white paper' saddened me even more than the real thing.
Britain has so many deep-seated problems that perhaps Australia's industrial demise sounds amusing. The Reflex paper story had a link to 'Britain would run out of ammo in a day if it fought Russia', perhaps to put Britain's utter industrial failure in perspective.
"White paper is no longer being made in Australia after the nation's last ream came off the line at the weekend, with the potential to send paper prices skyrocketing," was how the ABC told the story.
No, this time it's not electricity or gas shortages, it's lack of timber supply. Injunctions taken out by activists to protect the endangered greater glider threaten native timber logging in Victoria. The Maryvale mill is the biggest private employer in the Latrobe Valley, which has already had significant job losses from the closure of coal mines and power stations. Fifty mill workers were stood down immediately and another 70 are expected to go. If the mill ceases brown paper operations, it will close with a total of 800 workers out of a job.
Yes, I love wildlife, too, but I find it amusing that out-of-work (or never worked?) activists can bring an Australian industry to its knees.
We are used to hearing about Australian factories moving their operations overseas, usually to China. I bought a Cox ride-on mower several years back. The Australian flag on the side, Australia in the logo - it appealed to my national pride.
The Cox Live Drive is an Australian engine-transmission invention. Founder Owen Cox made the first in Brisbane in 1954 - but now manufacturing has moved to China.
Cox Industries chief executive Peter Jamieson says not everyone has the same affection for "Made in Australia". "Australians over 40 are more likely to support Australian made but those under 40 are less likely," Mr Jamieson said in a Courier-Mail story.
He laments that local manufacturing receives little government support despite low tariffs exposing them to cheaper imports, and there is no access to competitive finance. "Labour costs are a big issue for Australian manufacturers especially compared to places like China," Mr Jamieson added. He also also believes that government support for local manufacturing is poor, particularly the lack of access to low cost capital.
The Incitec Pivot fertiliser factory in Queensland, with 170 jobs, had to go in December because, "exhaustive efforts were unable to secure an affordable long-term gas supply from Australian gas producers." The company still has other manufacturing plants in Australia, but also a new cheap gas factory in the US.
The Incitec factory stepped in to save Australian transport. AdBlue is the additive that reduces truck emissions. It is made from urea, but China suddenly banned urea exports. Australia had been allowed to become dependent on China for 80 per cent of our supplies.
"A spokesman for Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen recently told the Financial Review that there were 'no forecast shortages' of DEF (AdBlue) and that Australia now has 'additional supply chain diversity from countries other than China'." So with the closure of Incitec, is Bowen happy that we are once again dependent on imports of AdBlue?
Can Bowen see the big picture? AdBlue reduces truck emissions by 95 per cent, but he allows manufacture in Australia to cease because of his gas shortage policy?
Australia's gas worries are due to Bowen's rush to renewables without low-cost energy alternatives being available as a replacement. Andrew Forrest suggested powering Incitec with green hydrogen. Good idea, but the technology for future fuels like green hydrogen isn't commercially available. Too fast into renewables is killing jobs along the way.
Skyrocketing electricity prices, low gas availability, litigation by environmental activists - is it any wonder Australian jobs are under threat? Bringing manufacturing home? Tell 'em they're dreaming!
