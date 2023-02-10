Many of us will be well acquainted with the Canberra Bomber aircraft on display outside the RAAF base in Forest Hill, but the man who flew it is probably less well known.
But Group Captain Arthur Barnes' story is now part of a new display at the RAAF Wagga Aviation Heritage Centre and he was honoured in a ceremony held at the base on Friday.
Captain Barnes was one of Australia's most prolific Vietnam War pilots and he flew the most hours in a Canberra Bomber - over 1000 hours - and he flew the most missions in Vietnam in a Canberra Bomber - 284 missions.
The pilot has deep and enduring links to the Riverina aside from his old plane, having undertaken basic pilot training in Uranquinty and influencing generations of pilots who've taken residence at RAAF Base Wagga.
The new Vietnam War display at the Heritage Centre recognises his war efforts and features a number of his personal effects, including his Distinguished Flying Cross medal.
Officer in charge of the centre Squadron Leader Nigel Webster served under Captain Barnes in 1981 and said telling his story adds a personal touch to history.
"This represents his memory of his time in the service ... it provides that personal touch," he said.
"As it turns out my warrant officer also worked with Arthur 45 years ago, so there's another link."
Warrant Officer Louis Debono was emotional while remembering his "father figure", who he'll now "look after" as Captain Barnes' belongings take pride of place in the centre.
"He was a mentor to me, he watched over me," he said.
Captain Barnes' belongings were donated to the centre by his family and his wife Yvonne was overwhelmed by the response.
"It's a magnificent honour for my husband and the family ... I can't say how proud of this I am," she said.
Son Robert said the belongings are the family's "most prized possessions" and weren't easy to give up. But the air force was "everything" to his father.
"It's so good to give him a home in the air force for perpetuity, his stuff is here, where it belongs," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
