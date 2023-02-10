Wagga Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Storm-ravaged Riverina centres could be looking at a damage bill of up to $10 million and a state of emergency declaration was imminent following last Saturday's destructive weather.
Club president John Gray said that Wagga's Commercial Club is to tighten its belt following several months of poor earnings.
In the fifth break-in at a main street jewellery store in recent weeks, jewellery worth more than $30,000 was snatched by thieves in a smash and grab raid at Nugent and Andrea Jewellers on Baylis Street.
Wagga will be the national headquarters of the National Clay Target Association following the hand-over of council owned land next to the Wagga Gun Club in Copland Street.
An angry Graham Gorrel, managing director of The Wagga Daily Advertiser group, called on regional Australians to stop the bush exodus which he described as "decentralisation in reverse".
A breakaway and unauthorised Wagga One Nation branch elected an executive with Trevor Bates, president, Arnold Velthuis, vice-president, Karen Wright, secretary, Dorothy Barton, treasurer and eight committee members.
Thousands of Wagga school children are expected to visit the interactive Questacon "Environment" exhibition which opened in Wagga this week.
Harley Rodham, a man committed to improving the Uranquinty community died at the age of 80 years.
Unemployment in Wagga increased by 236 in January, up 7.5 per cent from 3144 to 3380.
The Riverina group of the Country Women's Association donated $1010 towards a new infusion pump at Wagga Base Hospital.
Tourism Wagga executive officer, Luke Grealy, said that Wagga's size and location were strong points in its favour when it came to the rural conference market.
Mr Thomas Watson, originally from Scotland, has been appointed as an assistant lecturer in economics at the Riverina College of Advanced Education.
The Wagga branch of the Commonwealth Bank, which was the 16th branch in Australia when it opened in 1914, is celebrating the opening of its 100,000th savings account at the branch.
A television study course believed to be the first of its kind will be trialled in a joint endeavour by the Riverina College of Advanced Education and television stations RVN2 and AMV4.
The Wagga branch of the Ex-POW Association held its annual remembrance ceremony at the Wagga Cenotaph with the mayor, Ald. Dick Gorman, and president of the Wagga sub-branch of the RSL, Mr Colin Knott both attending.
More than 45 architects, specifiers and commercial building contractors attended a trade night at the RSL Club organised by Hunter Douglas and Hardys.
A new 63 miles long transmission line has been completed linking Wagga to the major 330,000-volt state network at Talbingo.
John Kerwin, Janet Simpson, Cathie Lhuede and Virginia Hardy all broke records at the Trinity Senior High School swimming carnival.
Mrs Susan Cheney of Urana Street celebrated her 90th birthday receiving telegrams of congratulation from the Governor General, Sir Paul Hasluck, Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife and the Premier of NSW, Sir Robert Askin.
Wagga is becoming a popular place for American tourists, with deputy mayor, Ald Morris Gissing welcoming one group interested in agriculture and Bill Van Wel, chef for a barbeque held for another group on a "Jolly Swagman Tour".
Miss Australia, Michele Downes is visiting Wagga and was given a mayoral reception by the mayor, Ald. Dick Gorman.
Wagga did not lose a wicket in retaining the Hedditch Cup against Ardlethan at Gissing Oval.
