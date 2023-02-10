The Daily Advertiser

Big show of support at fundraiser for Wagga's Toby Holt

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Carroll with Morgan Whighton, Toby Holt, Mark Williamson, Dave Hurst and Darrin Walsh. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga teen Toby Holt and his family were left feeling blown away by the support shown to them at a fundraiser on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.