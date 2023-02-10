Wagga teen Toby Holt and his family were left feeling blown away by the support shown to them at a fundraiser on Friday.
Toby's Big Ball Slap Golf Day was organised by friend's of the family, Dave Hurst, Darrin Walsh, Mark Williamson, Stephen Carroll, Glen Graham and Morgan Wighton, in a bid to raise funds to help the family throughout Toby's journey with Juvenile Huntington's Disease.
The day saw residents unite at the Wagga City Golf Club to support the family, with local businesses sponsoring holes and entering teams.
Toby's friends also showed their support by turning up with their golf clubs ready.
Toby's mother, Louise Holt said the effort everyone put into organising the event has left the family feeling overwhelming supported.
"We are very happy with the turn out and very grateful for all of the sponsorships from those from Wagga and surrounding areas," Mrs Holt said.
"We're also very grateful for the committee who got together to organise the fundraiser for Toby."
A day of banter, sunshine and laughter was exactly what Toby needed.
"Everyone has been very accepting and Toby was meeting all of these new people and it was nice to see them coming out for an enjoyable day," Mrs Holt said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
