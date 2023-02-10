Expert help at Wagga this Library Lovers Day

Library Lovers Day will take place on Tuesday, February 14, and Wagga City Library will celebrate with a free drop-in session for its many eLibrary apps and online services.
The library's offerings of eBooks and eAudiobooks have experienced a massive increase in users over the last two years, but staff know many patrons would appreciate some one-on-one help in setting up their devices.
If you like what you've heard about apps like Borrow Box, Indyreads or Libby, staff would like to give you some quiet time with a helpful librarian to get you started. It's their Valentine's Day gift to you.
Come to the library with your chosen device, suitably charged, any time between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, February 14, and they will provide all the information you need, plus a morning tea.
The library is also offering access to its tremendous selection of online databases, including Britannica, National Geographic and the world's best car and motorcycle repair manuals, Haynes Manuals.
And did you know your library membership lets you enjoy a free online archive of hundreds of Australian newspapers? This is an invaluable resource for family historians, researchers, and enthusiasts of all kinds, and we would love to show you how to use it.
This weekend, the Friends of the Library Book Sale continues until noon on Saturday, February 11.
This is your chance to grab a bargain in adult fiction, non-fiction, children's books, history, DVDs and more.
Prices are $2 for adult books, $1 for children's books, or you can fill a bag for $10. The book sale is cash only, and all proceeds go to the Friends of the Library.
For more information on library events and programs, visit the 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
