The Daily Advertiser

Expert help at Wagga this Library Lovers Day

By Peter Casey
February 11 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga library's free apps let you enjoy books, audiobooks, comics and magazines. Picture supplied by Wagga City Library

Library Lovers Day will take place on Tuesday, February 14, and Wagga City Library will celebrate with a free drop-in session for its many eLibrary apps and online services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.