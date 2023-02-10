Some Wagga suburbs and surrounding towns are falling behind on their home loan repayments at a higher rate than the state average, new data has revealed.
The recent rise in the number of locals falling behind on repayments, known as the delinquency rate, is in large part due to an accumulation of increases in cost of living and the cash rate, experts say.
According to data obtained by credit bureau illion, suburbs like Ashmont (2.0), Tolland (1.1) and Lake Albert (0.9) are above the NSW average of 0.65 per cent when it comes to households identified to be at least 30 days behind in payments.
Several surrounding towns - including Gundagai (1.9), Coolamon (1.3) and Junee (1.1) - are also above the state average.
Illion head of modelling Barrett Hasseldine said there were two key drivers causing late payments.
"The number one is shortfall in household cash flows," Mr Hasseldine said on behalf of the credit reporting agency that published the figures.
The wage growth has not kept up with factors like inflation, which sits at 7.8 percent, and the RBA cash rate, which was recently lifted for a record ninth consecutive time and sits at 3.35 per cent.
"So, the mid to low socioeconomic suburbs and towns are absolutely where we're seeing the highest late payments at the moment," Mr Hasseldine said.
The second key driver is homeowners who locked into a fixed rate during COVID, with many of those coming to an end and causing higher repayments.
"On a half million dollar home loan, that's an extra $1,200 per month the household needs to come up with to stay on top of their payments," Mr Hasseldine said.
While Wagga as a whole is around the NSW average delinquency rate, surrounding towns including Coolamon, Leeton, Junee, Holbrook, Gundagai, Tumut and Narrandera were all above average.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've definitely seen typically smaller towns finding it tougher," Mr Hasseldine said.
Wagga RSM financial advisor Andrew Bowcher said geographical location was a common added cost of living pressure.
"This region doesn't have a great public transport system, so if someone hypothetically lives in Junee and works in Wagga, they're having to drive in and out," Mr Bowcher said.
"Having to travel for health care, education, job, employment, sport - there's a cost of fuel and other added factors."
Mr Bowcher said he had "definitely" seen a noticeable increase in the number of locals seeking help since RBA rate rises began in May.
Unsurprisingly, the biggest financial concerns locals expressed to Mr Bowcher were family budget hits due to rising interest rates and cost of living.
"A lot of those people we're finding are people who've only just in the last little while purchased a property," he said.
Illion modelling suggests the number of households falling behind on home loan repayments will increase by about 5 per cent with each 0.25 RBA cash rate rises Australia is experiencing.
The next RBA board meeting and official cash rate announcement will be on March 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.