Masyn Pavitt and Jack Glanvill have led The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) to an important five-wicket victory in round two of the Byrnes Shield competition.
After going down to Wagga High in the first round, TRAC bounced back strongly with Pavitt (5-7) and Glanvill (58) getting them on the board against Kildare Catholic College.
TRAC coach Mick Reynolds was pleased with the victory with his side putting in a solid performance with bat and ball.
"We actually played a 50 over game on the Tuesday against Shellharbour in the statewide competition," Reynolds said.
"We had a win against them and bounced back pretty much the next day and the boys were up and about for the Wednesday against Kildare."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The TRAC bowlers managed to restrict Kildare to 82, with Pavitt causing some trouble when he came on as sixth change later in the innings.
"He doesn't get very flustered and he doesn't play much cricket anymore," Reynolds said.
"He's a left arm off spinner and just landed the ball in the right spots and I think he had three catches taken off Sid Lenton down the ground.
"You want your spinners to get wickets and he bowled very well, it was good to see."
TRAC were able to wrap up the game with two overs to spare finishing at 5-83 with Reynolds glad to see Glanvill back up his strong innings of 87 against Wagga High.
"He's a very stylish batsman," he said.
"He builds an innings really well and it was a really good captain's knock.
"It was well timed, we got in it in just over 17 overs so it wasn't a quick attacking innings.
"It was one that had to be done to grind away, because in the end we ended up losing five wickets, so it was good he was able to stay for most of the innings."
Currently sitting at 1-1, TRAC will now face Mater Dei Catholic College in round three.
Mater Dei also grabbed an important win in round two with them defeating Wagga High by eight-wickets.
After scoring over 200 runs in their opening game, Wagga High were all out for 116 thanks to some great bowling from Ned Woodhouse (4-14) and Liam Crittenden (3-15).
Mater Dei comfortably chased down the total with Lewis Pulver (60) and Lincoln Lauder (45) doing most of the damage with the bat.
