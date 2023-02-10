The Daily Advertiser
Masyn Pavitt and Jack Glanvill have led The Riverina Anglican College to an eight-wicket victory against Kildare Catholic College in round two of the Byrnes Shield competition

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 10 2023 - 6:00pm
Masyn Pavitt took 5/7 as TRAC recorded a five-wicket victory in round two of the Byrnes Shield. Picture by Madeline Begley

Masyn Pavitt and Jack Glanvill have led The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) to an important five-wicket victory in round two of the Byrnes Shield competition.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

