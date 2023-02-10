Harriet Elleman is excited to be playing in front of family and friends in Wagga with her ACT Brumbies side taking on Melbourne Rebels in a trial game on Saturday afternoon.
Elleman is one of a number of local girls in the side with her looking forward to playing in front of so many familiar faces.
"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to play with my Brumbies family in front of my friends and family from Wagga," Elleman said.
"I think some of my school mates are going to come down and also some of the kids I teach at Wagga High so they can get the opportunity to see what I do and see me shine I hope."
Elleman is not the only Wagga product who will be taking to the field tomorrow with Apryll Green, Biola Dawa and Ivy Merlehan also part of the Brumbies side.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After working her way up to playing in the Super W competition, Elleman said it was fantastic to see so many former Wagga players now playing at the highest level.
"It's absolutely amazing to see," she said.
"We did have a couple of other girls in the extended squad as well who have moved onto other and better things.
"But to have a number of girls selected from this region is absolutely phenomenal.
"This is the grassroots of rugby, this is where we start and it's amazing to see more and more girls selected every season."
While in Wagga, the Brumbies have made sure to keep the next generation of stars inspired with them visiting 12 local schools and also held a meet and greet with both sides on Friday afternoon at Wagga Riverside.
Elleman was joined by Green, Harry Vella and Jahrome Brown at Sturt Public School on Friday morning while she also headed to North Wagga Public School later in the afternoon.
Her Brumbies side will be in action at 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon against the Rebels while the men's trial game is set to start at 6.30pm.
She thought it was fantastic for there to be a double header in Wagga, with spectators having the opportunity to see some of Australia's best rugby union players in action.
"To have a double header of rugby union in Wagga for the first time in three to four years is absolutely amazing," Elleman said.
"The locals can come out and see some of these Wallabies and Wallaroos players playing at home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.