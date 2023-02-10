The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Harriet Elleman is looking forward to taking the field in front of friends and family tomorrow at McDonalds Park against Melbourne Rebels

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga's Harriet Elleman was one of a number of Brumbies players that visited schools on Friday with them joining in the fun of Superhero Mufti Day at Sturt Public School. Picture by Lachlan Lawson Photography

Harriet Elleman is excited to be playing in front of family and friends in Wagga with her ACT Brumbies side taking on Melbourne Rebels in a trial game on Saturday afternoon.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

