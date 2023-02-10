Myles Guy is excited to be making his first grade debut and for good reason as he has the rare opportunity to play alongside his father Rod.
With captain-coach Sam Perry set to miss the clash against South Wagga, the door opened for Myles who is looking forward to the clash against the Blues.
"It's pretty exciting actually," Myles said.
"I never thought it would happen in first grade, but it's pretty exciting anyway.
"The last couple of years I've been working towards it and trying to play as well as I can in seconds so I could hopefully get that spot in first grade."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Myles has been consistent throughout the Bulldogs' second grade season with him currently sitting as their leading wicket taker.
"It's been pretty good," he said.
"It's been coming out alright of the hands and I'm getting a few wickets which is nice."
Myles father Rod, is looking forward to playing alongside his son, with him having been involved in cricket for a number of years.
"He has worked hard," Rod said.
"He's probably not the most talented kid but he's got a really good work ethic and he's very coach-able which is helpful.
"He's been in and around the group since he was old enough and he's lived cricket on a Saturday afternoon for a while.
"He's run water for us or fielded if blokes hadn't turned up in lower grades, so he's quite familiar with the cricket scene."
Although Rod hasn't been able to watch a whole lot of Myles in action this season he has heard good reports and believes he has definitely earned his debut.
"It's hard because I haven't seen him play firsthand," he said.
"Obviously I can look at stats and I've seen him play some rep cricket.
"All reports are he's going quite good and he bowls leg spin which is obviously not the easiest thing to do.
"He can potentially go for some runs at times, but he's certainly a wicket taking option and he's the leading wicket taker for our second grade side."
While Rod expected that he would get the opportunity to play alongside Myles sometime in the near future he also admitted he believed it wouldn't be in first grade.
"I always thought at some point we would play together," he said.
"But I never thought it would be in first grade, but for one reason or another it's happened in ones which makes it all the more special really.
"At times I thought we might have been at the mercy of selections where I might have been out and he might have been in, but it will be good to finally tick it off and play together."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.