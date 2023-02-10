A woman has been taken to hospital after two cars collided near roadworks on the Olympic Highway in the region's south on Friday morning.
Emergency services, including RFS, Fire & Rescue, police and ambulance raced to the scene of a collision which occurred about 10.25am approximately 10 kilometres south of Culcairn near Benambra road.
Parmedics assessed three people at the scene before transporting a woman to Albury Base hospital after she complained of back and abdominal pain.
A transport management centre spokesperson said the incident took place in the southbound lane while road workers were conducting line marking on the stretch of road.
As a result of the crash, stop/slow conditions were put in place.
Police are investigating the circumstance of the incident and asked people to avoid the area if possible.
Motorists are being advised traffic controls have since lifted with conditions now back to normal.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
