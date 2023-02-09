The Daily Advertiser

Our Last Cash's dominant Wagga victory has elevated him up the rankings within Donna Scott's Country Championships team

By Matt Malone
February 9 2023 - 9:10pm
Danny Beasley returns all smiles after guiding Our Last Cash to victory at Wagga on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

ALBURY trainer Donna Scott concedes Our Last Cash has climbed up her own team's rankings for the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).

