ALBURY trainer Donna Scott concedes Our Last Cash has climbed up her own team's rankings for the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
Scott has four definite starters locked in for the feature at Albury on February 25, headed by Gusonic and then Clever Art, La Sante and Our Last Cash.
Snap Book remains a borderline chance and is due to race at Bendigo on Saturday.
Scott conceded she had Our Last Cash at number four within her team before a six and three quarter length romp at Wagga on Thursday.
"He has got plenty of ability but he's not the easiest horse to deal with. I thought he'd be a chance but not to do what he did to them," Scott conceded.
"It's thrown a real spanner in the works.
"After the run the other day I had Gusonic on top and then probably Clever Art and then La Sante and then Our Last Cash, purely because if you know the horse like we do day in, day out, he's just a bit quirky.
"Doing things like sweating up, you don't like to see that ideally and he can be a bit like that. But geez I don't know, after today.
"I don't think he's (fourth) any more."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Danny Beasley rode Our Last Cash to his big win on Thursday that took the horse's record to four wins and two seconds from nine starts.
Beasley stepped in for the suspended Simon Miller, who has been booked for the ride in the Country Championships heat.
After that, that's where it begins to get tricky for Scott. She has Brendan Ward booked to ride one of her team but is still on the hunt for at least two more jockeys.
"We thought we might be able to bribe Blake (McDougall) but it's Blue Diamond day and Oakleigh Plate that day. I'm sure we'll get someone when the time comes," she said.
Scott was surprised to see Our Last Cash lead like he did on Thursday but is also happy to see they have options with the horse going forward after never having led before.
"He was a bit difficult early in his career, we had some barrier issues with him and then he was missing the kick a bit, being timid I think," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.