ALBURY trainer Donna Scott issued a well-timed reminder of the strength of her Country Championship assault as Our Last Cash completely dominated the preview at Wagga on Thursday.
Wagga jockey Danny Beasley continued his successful return to the Southern District as he piloted Out Last Cash ($7.00) to a breathtaking six and three quarter length demolition of the Riverina Livestock Agents SDRA Country Championship Preview (1300m).
The win was almost too much for an emotional Scott, who labelled Our Last Cash 'a superstar' in the moments shortly after the performance.
The win was not only enough to seal Our Last Cash his spot in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championship Qualifier (1400m) at Albury on February 25 but the strength of Thursday's effort suggests he will be one of the major players.
"He's a superstar," Scott declared.
"It wasn't grand final day today, obviously Championships are. If he wins, he wins, but to do that (today), it's mind-blowing."
The lightly-raced five-year-old jumped well and was caught wide early so Beasley elected to push on and find the front. Our Last Cash kept running, stringing the field out but the margin only increased in the straight as his rivals were unable to reel him in.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The win took the half brother to Lord Von Costa's record to four wins from nine starts.
Beasley is booked to ride Wagga galloper Participator in the Country Championships and while he won't budge, he admitted the performance was enough to cause some second thoughts.
"I won't be jumping ship but I hadn't been concerned, I thought Participator was the standout horse for the area but this bloke's put his hand up today for sure," Beasley told Sky.
"Donna didn't give me any instructions, she said you might be back a little bit but he flew the gate and he had so much speed so I didn't disappoint him, I went with him and I was a passenger. He was very impressive."
The Matt Dale-trained Unique Prince ($5.50) finished second, just ahead of Doug Gorrel's Brothers Of Antrim ($9.00).
Our Last Cash forms part of a strong Scott team for the Championships, that also consists of Gusonic, La Sante and Clever Art.
It was the second leg of a winning double for Scott, who struck earlier with a maiden win to Kingofsomewherehot ($8.50).
It also gave Beasley a double after the earlier win of Magnolia Belle ($1.30).
