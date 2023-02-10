The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 11

February 11 2023 - 5:30am
PLAN BEYOND COMPREHENSION

A market gardener takes a truck of pumpkins to the market each week but the price he receives is below the cost of production. So, he solves the problem by buying a second truck. The minister for man-made climate change and energy, Chris Brown, is attempting to solve the problem of unreliable power supply by spending $10 billion on increasing the number of wind turbines and solar panels which supply intermittent power. He just does not comprehend.

