A market gardener takes a truck of pumpkins to the market each week but the price he receives is below the cost of production. So, he solves the problem by buying a second truck. The minister for man-made climate change and energy, Chris Brown, is attempting to solve the problem of unreliable power supply by spending $10 billion on increasing the number of wind turbines and solar panels which supply intermittent power. He just does not comprehend.
A person much wiser than I coined the phrase 'you don't have to have a long neck to be a goose!'
I was very interested when Joe McGirr attended the site of the proposed Lockhart Solar Farm four years ago with Gordon Hinds from Better Energy Technology.
In 2019, Michael McCormack announced the Australian government kicked the tin with $1 million, and I am told the Lockhart community is still interested to see the project go ahead. It seems the application for grid connection is stalled somewhere between Essential Energy and AEMO.
Can someone enlighten us about what is the problem and when can we expect the work to begin?
READ MORE LETTERS:
Trying to solve the problem of price surges is beyond the remit of the RBA. Only a whole of government response can do anything about it, and then not much.
What we are experiencing is "reflation" as the economy comes out of the COVID era, coupled with price increases caused by fires, floods, plague, war, pestilence and other catastrophes.
There are some things the governments of Australia can do to ameliorate the effects of the current situation. Raising interest rates isn't one of them. For the rest of us, we just have wait it out.
Meanwhile the RBA has to be stopped from running amok with the interest rate wrecking ball.
All it's doing is creating unnecessary misery and anxiety for people living in the real world, particularly those who have mortgages, people who are renting and businesses wanting to expand. The RBA is blind to what's happening in the real world. The effects of rising interest rates are not included in the CPI.
The government has lost control of it own bank. It's time for the departments of Treasury and Finance to get on with the job of managing the economy and leave the RBA to decide what faces to put on notes.
FOR as long as I can remember, governments and the public have been beholden to the gambling industry. An industry that corrupts all it touches, destroying individuals, children, families and livelihoods.
Bribing the public with marginal returns in the form of flashy clubs and footy stars, I believe this industry contributes nothing actually worthy. But now we have a state government finally prepared to take them on and an opposition too gutless and beholden to do likewise.
How disgraceful that Labor should kowtow to this monster. Huge congratulations to the NSW Liberals for taking a stand.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.