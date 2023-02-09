The Daily Advertiser
Wagga residents called to get behind a fundraiser for teen Toby Holt

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
Steve Holt is set for today's Golf Day fundraiser that is being held to support his son Toby, who has Juvenile Huntington's Disease. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Residents are getting their golf clubs ready for a fundraiser for Wagga teen Toby Holt.

