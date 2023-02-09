Residents are getting their golf clubs ready for a fundraiser for Wagga teen Toby Holt.
Toby's Big Ball Slap Golf Day was organised by family friends in a bid to help the family financially as they support Toby in his journey with Juvenile Huntington's Disease.
"Toby got into golf a bit before his diagnosis and he just liked it," Toby's father, Steve Holt, said.
"We will have a shotgun start and it's a four-man ambrose, there will be a barbecue and drinks available and when it finishes we will have some drinks and they will have some auctions.
"It's just a fun day.
"Toby is really looking forward to it, he's really excited and he will be going with a couple of mates riding around on a buggy."
Humbled by his friends' efforts, Mr Holt has been warmed by the amount of support the family has been receiving from loved ones and strangers.
"It's very humbling, it's their time, their effort and it's something we as a family appreciate greatly," he said.
"There's been a lot of people who have put teams in or sponsored a hole, including Toby's physiotherapist.
"It's things like that which make you realise the good in the world."
Toby's Big Ball Slap Golf Day fundraiser will run on Friday from 11.30am at the Wagga City Golf Club.
To make a booking, or for more information regarding the event, visit bookings.nowbookit.com.
People can keep up to date with future fundraisers for Toby and the Holt family through the family's Facebook page called Toby's Journey.
