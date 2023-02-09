The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal Colts raised $3888 for the Jane McGrath Foundation through their Ladie's Day function

By Matt Malone
February 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Kooringal Colts show off their pink hats for the Jane McGrath Foundation fundraiser at Harris Park last Saturday. Picture supplied

KOORINGAL Colts' Ladies Day has proven a winner for the Jane McGrath Foundation.

