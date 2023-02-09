KOORINGAL Colts' Ladies Day has proven a winner for the Jane McGrath Foundation.
The fundraiser at Harris Park last Saturday raised $3,888 for the charity.
Colts brought their Ladies Day back to life and turned Harris Park into a sea of pink with special stumps, and hats to go with the game day function.
Kooringal Colts coach Keenan Hanigan said the day proved a big success.
"There was a bit of work the girls put into it but when it's for charity it's definitely worth it," Hanigan said.
"We had no idea what to expect. It was the first time we've done it in a while. We usually try to do a ladies day but it never really kicked off and COVID put a halt to that.
"This year we decided to we do the ladies day for the Jane McGrath Foundation and whatever we raised was a bonus. It was more about raising awareness.
"The Australian cricketers do it well with the Sydney Test and we jumped on and went from there. Now that we've raised that much I think it will be a yearly think."
Hanigan said the day would not have been possible without the support of 40 local businesses that donated prizes for the raffle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.