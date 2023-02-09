Heavy storms have lit skies and filled rain gauges in thunderous conditions across the Riverina.
Booming thunder raged into the early hours of yesterday morning, with patchy but in some places intense rainfall landing in storms during the night and through the afternoon.
The conditions drew many from their beds to record nature at its arguably most impressive, with Lockhart bearing the brunt with reports of up to 94mm of rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 16.6mm at Wagga Airport in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday, while 11.2mm fell at nearby Kapooka.
Lockhart's Emmily Meyers, who managed to capture the lightning on camera, was shocked at the amount of rain.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The storm was one of the best we've had out here in a while - absolute non-stop lightning and thunder," she said.
"I did start to get a little concerned while I was out taking photos as the lightning bolts were huge and getting closer - I ended up taking photos out the front windscreen which is not an easy thing to do with how heavy the rain got at times."
Mrs Meyers said she recorded 78mm in her rain gauges, but has heard of others tipping out 90mm. There were reports of 58mm at The Rock, 48mm at Gregadoo, and 27mm at Yerong Creek.
"I was surprised that Boree Creek and Urana only got about 10mm," she said. "It was like the storm parked itself over Lockhart and continued to intensify into the night."
Meanwhile, there were reports of 75mm at Ganmain yesterday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.