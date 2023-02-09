Wagga trainer Michael Finn is hopeful that Tiggerlong Honey can bounce back strongly after some bad luck last week brought to an end her five race place streak.
The two-year-old bitch ran seventh last Friday after getting squeezed whilst racing for the lead however has drawn box two with Finn confident she should be a strong contender.
"She is boxed pretty well," Finn said.
"The dog on the inside is a little bit slower out early and she was a bit stiff last week.
"She got squeezed out down the back and went from going to the lead to last in two strides.
"It was a good run at Goulburn the week before and she broke 25s which is a pretty good run over at Goulburn.
"She has won up there over 500m and she's the best chance I've got I'd say."
Finn also has Tiggerlong Mate looking to get his second straight win after winning at Wagga last Friday after a three week spell.
"He had three weeks off and that was his first run back last week," he said.
"He's in a 525m and he might get a bit tired at the end this week.
"He's going good and I reckon he could lead for a long way, it's just going to be the last 20-30m that might tell on him."
Michael's wife Helen has Tiggerlong Ruby going around in the same race out of box eight with him believing she will be contending for the win after finishing second last Friday to the Greg McKinnon-trained King Of Divas.
"She got home home really strong," he said.
"If she gets anywhere near any of them she should be hard to beat I think as she got home really well last week and only got beat by half a head.
"She is pretty strong at the end and will be a handy bitch later on over the distance."
Michael will also have Tiggerlong Water going around on Friday night who is looking for her first win of the year while Helen will also have Tiggerlong Indi going around.
There is an 11-race card set with the first race set to start at 6.24pm.
