Wagga trainer Michael Finn will be hoping for some better luck for Tiggerlong Honey when she goes around on Friday night at Wagga Greyhound Club

February 9 2023 - 6:30pm
Wagga trainer Michael Finn is hopeful that Tiggerlong Honey has some better luck this week. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Wagga trainer Michael Finn is hopeful that Tiggerlong Honey can bounce back strongly after some bad luck last week brought to an end her five race place streak.

