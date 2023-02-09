The Daily Advertiser

Junee council applies for rate hike through Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
February 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junee's mayor says the council has been in communication with its community about the possible changes. File picture

Junee homeowners may soon be paying over 30 per cent more on their rates if a special application from their local council is successful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.