Junee homeowners may soon be paying over 30 per cent more on their rates if a special application from their local council is successful.
Junee Shire Council has applied for a special variation to increase its rates by 32.19 per cent over two years from 2023-24.
"We did some financial modelling and without an increase, basically we were going to go broke," Junee mayor Neil Smith said.
Junee is one of 13 NSW councils that applied for the increase with the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal, which set the standard 2023-24 rate peg for 3.7 per cent.
Cr Smith said the council looked at all other options before asking for the rate increase like pairing back the parks and garden budgets or even closing the pool.
"We've got a community here that is used to having certain services," he said.
"These are some of the things that make Junee a desirable place to be and attract more people to invest in the town and reduce the per capita cost of running the town."
Maintaining Junee's road networks has been one of the major costs facing the local council.
"Junee has always proudly puffed its chest out because of its pride in its road network and the condition thereof," Cr Smith said.
The Junee community is able to have a say on the application process.
"We've been through the consultation process - we've got to present it to our community and get feedback from them," Cr Smith said.
"It would be economic suicide to not flag this with the community."
Cr Smith said there were always going to be unhappy residents with decisions like raising rates, especially during times of cost of living increases.
"We've got to make sure that we've got a sustainable council and we also provide some of the basic minimum things that people expect from a council," he said.
"We're certainly not extravagant by any stretch."
Comparatively to other NSW councils asking for special variations to their rates, Junee sits on the middle to lower end of the spectrum.
The highest include a 104.5 per cent hike over two years for Tenterfield Shire Council in the state's far north and a 74.59 per cent hike for Federation Council in the Riverina.
A final decision will be made and released by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal on the special variation applications by May 2023.
