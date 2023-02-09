A Wagga GP says residents should continue to stay up to date with their COVID-19 boosters in order to keep everyone in the community safe from severe cases of the virus.
The minister for health and aged care has announced all Australians would be eligible for a fifth booster of a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, after recommendations from the the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).
Adults aged 30 and under will now also have access to a fourth dose of a vaccine. Those aged under 18 do not need a booster, with the exception of those aged 5 to 17 years-old who have health conditions putting them at risk of severe illness.
Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler said those who have not had a booster in the last six months would be eligible from February 20.
"All adults who haven't had a booster or an infection in the past six months can go out and get a booster shot, to give them additional protection against severe illness from COVID," he said.
"If you're 65 or over, or you're an adult at risk of severe COVID illness, and it's been six months since your last booster or infection, it's now time for a booster."
In the week ending February 4, six people died with coronavirus in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District. Another 12 were admitted to hospital.
The health district recorded 177 new cases in the same week.
Glenrock Country Practice GP Dr Ayman Shenouda said everyone should consider getting their next shot in order to keep those in the community at risk of severe illness safe. "The virus does kill people. I know that the majority of people would get through it without a problem but we should still look at getting this extra security," he said.
"The decision at the end of the day is up to the patients, but at least get yourself informed and don't rely on social media. Depend on the reliable source, which is your doctor."
Dr Shenouda said the seasonal influenza vaccine will also soon be available in Australia, which was just as important as the COVID-19 booster.
"We need to make sure that people are not reluctant to have one jab but not the other, especially the vulnerable population," he said.
"People might ignore the flu jab in the future, but it's as important because it's another kind of virus and it's as dangerous sometimes."
Dr Shenouda believes the new COVID-19 booster should be available in Wagga around the middle of March.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
