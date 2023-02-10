A Kooringal woman has been fined and had her licence suspended for multiple drug-driving offences.
Kelly Fox, 42, was convicted in her absence for two separate charges of driving a vehicle while illicit drugs were in her system when he case was mentioned in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
About 1am on September 24, 2022, highway patrol officers stopped a blue Hyundai Elandra on McKell Avenue in Mount Austin for random testing.
As they approached the vehicle, officers noted Fox was in the driver's seat with two adult passengers also in the vehicle.
Although she returned a negative result for the breath test, Fox tested positive in a drug test for the presence of methamphetamine.
She was placed under arrest and taken to Wagga police station, where a follow-up drug test returned the same result.
At the time, Fox told police she had recently been smoking the drug ice "every day".
Barely a fortnight later, highway patrol officers were patrolling the Tolland area when they stopped a black Holden ute driving on Maher Street about 6pm on October 9.
The driver, Fox, was again subjected to a breath test with a negative result.
Police spoke to her about drug use and Fox told them she had used ice one week ago.
Police then made her undergo a drug test and this returned a positive result for the presence of methamphetamine.
She was again arrested and taken to Wagga police station where a follow-up drug test again gave the same result.
This time when she spoke with police, Fox told them she didn't use ice very often.
In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Christopher Halburd said Fox needed to be persuaded from continuing to use drugs and drive.
Magistrate Halburd convicted her for the first matter and disqualified her licence for six months.
For the second matter, Fox was again convicted, fined $800, and given a concurrent six-month licence suspension.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
