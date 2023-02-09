Parts of the Riverina have been issued yet another severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday afternoon, which includes possible heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones.
The Bureau of Meteorology warning came for parts of NSW including Riverina locations like Wagga, Junee and Gundagai.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours," the warning stated.
An upper trough combined with an unstable environment is triggering severe thunderstorms across the state.
The warning comes after Wagga and surrounding areas were kept awake overnight by the deafening sounds of thunder and almost statewide warnings on Wednesday evening.
The next warning is due to be issued by 5:25 pm.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
