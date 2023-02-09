The Daily Advertiser

BoM issues severe thunderstorm warning for Wagga, Junee and Gundagai

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 9 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:45pm
The severe thunderstorm warning was issues by BoM at 2.25pm. Picture by BoM

Parts of the Riverina have been issued yet another severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday afternoon, which includes possible heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones.

