Ky Bloomfield will have his first race drive at Albury's Carnival of Cups meeting on Friday

By Matt Malone
Updated February 9 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:00pm
Ky Bloomfield with stable favourite Tygerphinn. He will have his first race drive at Albury on Friday night. Picture supplied

THE Bloomfield name is synonymous with racing in the Southern District but it is in harness racing where one member of the family will look to make his mark.

