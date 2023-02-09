THE Bloomfield name is synonymous with racing in the Southern District but it is in harness racing where one member of the family will look to make his mark.
Ky Bloomfield will make his race debut in the gig at Albury Harness Racing Club's Carnival of Cups meeting on Friday night.
The 16-year-old is the son of Narrandera trainer Shane Bloomfield. His grandfather Peter Bloomfield was a long-time trainer at Narrandera and his uncle Andy Bloomfield rode hundreds of winners across the district.
Thoroughbred racing is steeped throughout his family for generations and it wasn't until Ellen Bartley and Blakes Jones moved to town a couple of years ago that harness racing grabbed his attention.
Bartley and Jones purchased his grandparents' property that backs onto Narrandera Racecourse and little did the top trainer and driver partnership realise that a future staff member came with it.
"My pop used to be a horse trainer where Ellen and Blake train now. I was always interested in horses, I always done a bit with the gallopers but had never really seen the harness side of it so obviously they moved in and I asked if I could help them and they took me under their wing and taught me everything," Bloomfield explained.
Bloomfield always had considered following his family into the gallopers but has not looked back since Bartley and Jones moved in.
"Dad didn't have his trainers licence until I started getting into the trotters. When I was getting older, Pop only had one or two horses in the stable because he was getting closer to retirement," he explained.
"I was always half tempted as a kid to be a jockey but I never put my heart into it and then I got too big and never really considered it.
"When Nan and Pop sold their place and Ellen and Blake moved in, me and my mate Harvey thought we may as well have a crack at it. We go there most mornings before school and do a trip. Then every weekend and every school holidays we always work there full-time.
"I love it."
Bloomfield has just started year 11 at Narrandera High School and is his juggling his passion for horses with his studies.
He began his mandatory 20 trial drives just under 12 months ago and has been champing at the bit to get to the real stuff.
"The trials were really good. I got to drive for a range of trainers," he said.
"When I started I obviously wasn't as good as I am now. I've definitely improved a hell of a lot.
"My last few trials, I really couldn't wait to get to the races and do it for real."
Bloomfield hasn't been handed any ordinary assignment for his first drive and will take the steer behind the talented Sportingjoy in the $9,996 NR 60 Pace (2170m) on Albury's big night.
While he has the outside of the second row to overcome, Bloomfield is pumped for the opportunity.
"They've put me on Blake's stable favourite. Blake absolutely loves that horse. He adores her," Bloomfield said.
"It's definitely a good drive to have first up, especially for Michael Boots. It's special to drive for him because he's had so many good horses.
"I think she's a really good chance actually. There's obviously a fair few good ones in it but I just thought the draw's the only thing that is going to hurt a little bit."
Bloomfield won't let first race nerves stop him from giving Sportingjoy every chance.
"I'll have to sum things up and see what happens. If the speed drops off I might have to make a move," he said.
"Hopefully I can slot in somewhere where I can get out and make a run at them. She's got an amazing turn of foot.
"She's a really versatile horse. She can win from in front, she can come from off the pace and storm late. She's won all different types of ways and I think that's what makes me at ease, I can be anywhere and always be a chance on her."
Bloomfield will have his own cheer squad on course at Albury. His parents Shane and Jodie, and family will be there for the big moment.
"My mum and dad and family will all come over," he said.
"My sister (Keely) is actually in a tough situation. She's got girls footy on the same night so she has to choose between my first drive and footy. So I'll see if she really loves me or not."
