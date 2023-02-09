Letters: Editorial on Voice to Parliament raises questions

Given the promises by the government regarding cashless pokies, where the government used to get their cut, does this mean that TAB, Keno and other gambling outlets within clubs and pubs will also be cashless? I believe these gambling alternatives are contributing to problem gambling and the like. The government also gets a percentage of all monies gambled. Will this restriction be also placed on lotteries, again a money earner for the government? The governing body are also stipulating that bettors would have to designate their gambling amount, but it's unclear if that will be daily, weekly etc. Who will police that the amount is coming from their bank account or the joint account, or credit card? Until all these unanswered questions are forthcoming, I believe this suggestion to control problem gambling and laundering is bound to fail.