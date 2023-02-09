Letters: Editorial on Voice to Parliament raises questions

Larks a mercy! The editor seems to agree ("The need for answers on the Voice", Feb 8) with me that "many [Australians] are still not sure what it [the Voice] would involve" with the header itself calling for more "answers".
No doubt the editor will be following the sage advice of correspondent Denis Nickle (Letters, Jan 12) which is that if he "widened [his] reading a little" (like I should) he wouldn't be as silly as I am, asking questions. The regular refrain from the PM and other enthusiasts is that the answers are already "out there" and if they aren't, then the question itself is rubbish.
My questions are far simpler (how many Indigenous "nations" are there?) than the editorial's main focus, which is whether the Voice would be a threat to Senator Lidia Thorpe's "black sovereignty movement"; which is another concept raising more questions than an episode of Pick A Box.
According to the Leukaemia Foundation's latest research, many Australians living with blood cancer, particularly in regional and remote areas, are under significant financial strain due to their diagnosis and treatment.
Nearly half (43 per cent) of those diagnosed experienced out-of-pocket treatment costs totalling hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars. Regional patients and their loved ones often need to travel long distances or relocate to a capital city to access lifesaving treatment which significantly increases the financial hardship they experience. As a result, some have had to sell assets including their house or car to pay for treatment, with others using charity food boxes and turning to charities like the Leukaemia Foundation for support.
With blood cancer incidence on the rise, and more Australians than ever needing financial, emotional and practical support, the Leukaemia Foundation has launched the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave to help raise vital funds. Funds raised will also help research scientists continue their search for better ways to diagnose and treat blood cancer more effectively.
We urge all Australians to join us in celebrating the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave by signing up to shave, cut or colour their hair in support of the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every day. Sign up to World's Greatest Shave at worldsgreatestshave.com, or call 1800 500 088 for more information.
Given the promises by the government regarding cashless pokies, where the government used to get their cut, does this mean that TAB, Keno and other gambling outlets within clubs and pubs will also be cashless? I believe these gambling alternatives are contributing to problem gambling and the like. The government also gets a percentage of all monies gambled. Will this restriction be also placed on lotteries, again a money earner for the government? The governing body are also stipulating that bettors would have to designate their gambling amount, but it's unclear if that will be daily, weekly etc. Who will police that the amount is coming from their bank account or the joint account, or credit card? Until all these unanswered questions are forthcoming, I believe this suggestion to control problem gambling and laundering is bound to fail.
