A Euberta local will jet off to tropical North Queensland next week to take part in an all action TV show, with a twist.
Alison Graham will head to Cairns to take part in Channel 7's Adventure All Stars "LEGENDS".
The show is billed as "Australia's only socially-conscious TV travel series".
Contestants raise money for selected charities and successful fundraisers are rewarded with the chance to spend a week taking on a host of once-in-a-lifetime adventure challenges.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This will be Mrs Graham's second time taking part alongside daughter Megan, having joined the show's 2021 season where she raised $23,000 for Myeloma Australia.
Mrs Graham herself was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019 and while reluctant at first, was pushed by her daughter to tackle the challenge.
"When the email arrived ... I thought, 'I'm a mother, I can't do adventurous things'," she said.
Taking part in the previous series made her realise that life is precious and she is raring to go second time around.
"Life is fragile. I think that's what we've all learnt ... when it hits you like a brick and you're faced with something that can bring your death much, much closer than you think it would be. You see the world through a different lens," she said.
"And I guess I've probably become a bit more adventurous.
"While I'm fit and healthy I will probably challenge myself to do some things a bit more outside of my original comfort zone."
The 'Legends' series is scheduled to air in the second half of 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.