Kooringal are looking to rediscover some form with the bat when they go up against St Michaels on Saturday at Robertson Oval.
After heading into the Christmas break at 3-0, the Colts now sit at 4-3 with some poor batting a major reason for their decline.
However, Colts captain Hamish Starr is hopeful that getting the opportunity to bat on the run-friendly Robertson Oval will allow his top order to regain some form.
"Runs have been our issue pretty much all year," Starr said.
"It's something that we have been addressing for the last couple of weeks and we know that we need to put the runs on the board.
"We have definitely got a good bowling attack and besides last week when we've had low totals we've still kept ourselves in the game due to our bowling.
"It would be nice to get some runs on the board and actually have something to bowl at."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sides batting first at Roberson Oval this season have averaged just under 235 while three sides have posted scores that exceed 280.
"Batting at Robbo is nice and it's probably the best place to bat in Wagga," Starr said.
"Just with the outfield and how nice the wicket is, it would be good to post a good score this week and hopefully get a few blokes back in form coming into finals."
The Colts have only played the one game so far this season at the ground with them chasing down Lake Albert's total of 116 in round six only three wickets down.
Alex Smith (33), Zac Starr (24) and Shaun Smith (26no) all got starts on that occasion and Starr will be hoping they can build on that form as the Colts look to continue their search for second position on the ladder.
"At the start of the year we sat down and we definitely hashed out finals," he said.
"The way things have panned out at the start of the year with how we started, we definitely identify a top two finish as where we want to be.
"It's a little bit disappointing with those three big losses, but it's something that we have got to move past and if we can win our three final games we can definitely be pushing that top two finish.
"It just gives us that extra week and that second chance, which hopefully we don't need and we can win week one and go straight into the grand final which would be perfect.
"We have definitely got the squad to do it, it's just a bit annoying at the moment we are rocks or diamonds with our performances."
The two sides will be competing for the Koetz-Jolliffe Cup on Saturday with play to start a couple of hours later at 2.30pm with Starr saying it was a game that his side always looks forward to.
Following the clash with St Michaels on Saturday, the Colts will play Wagga RSL and Wagga City to round out the regular season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.