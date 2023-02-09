The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal captain Hamish Starr is hopeful that his side can rediscover some form with the bat at Robertson Oval on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 9 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kooringal captain Hamish Starr is hoping his side can make the most of the wicket and outfield at Robertson Oval to post a big score. Picture by Les Smith

Kooringal are looking to rediscover some form with the bat when they go up against St Michaels on Saturday at Robertson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.