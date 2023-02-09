Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry believes his side is up to the challenge of knocking off the in-form South Wagga despite going into the clash with three changes.
Perry, Will Morley and Ben Willis are all set to miss the South Wagga clash with Jaison Greer and Hayden Cook making their return to first grade while Myles Guy will make his debut.
Runs have been hard to come by for the Bulldogs since returning after the Christmas break with Perry hopeful of a strong bounce back from his top six on Saturday against the Blues' in-form attack.
"I think at the start of the year when we were pretty red hot it came back to our batting," Perry said.
"We were scoring runs and putting pressure on the other side, I think the last four or five games we've lacked a little bit and maybe lost a bit of concentration.
"But I think everyone in that top six knows what's going on and they have put a bit of pressure upon themselves this week to lead from the front and try to get going before finals."
Saturday's clash is an important one for RSL, with them currently sitting second with games to follow against Kooringal and Lake Albert to wrap up the regular season.
With the Colts and Blues both still in contention for a top two finish, Perry knows it's important for his side to bounce back quickly.
"I think there is six points between second and fourth," he said.
"In all honesty you probably want to finish in the top two so you get two cracks and we haven't finished in the top two for a few years.
"It's been our goal all year, so fingers crossed it goes our way this week and we take it a little step closer."
With Sam missing the clash it will be brother Ethan who will take over the captaincy for Saturday's game at Wagga Cricket Ground.
