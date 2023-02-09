The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson admits his side has still got some work to do before finals as they look to secure the minor premiership this Saturday against Lake Albert

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Wagga City will head into its clash with Lake Albert at Rawlings Park without opener Richie Turner. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City will look to secure the minor premiership this Saturday when they face Lake Albert at Rawlings Park.

