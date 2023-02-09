Wagga City will look to secure the minor premiership this Saturday when they face Lake Albert at Rawlings Park.
The Cats are currently 7-0 and a win against the Bulls will secure them the minor premiership with two rounds to play in the regular season.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson said it's a good position to be in, however admitted they still had a bit of work to do to find their best form.
"It's pretty good," Thompson said.
"We can just do some fine-tuning towards the end of the season and work out what we need to do coming into finals.
"It's pretty exciting to have the minor premiership, but these last three games there is still a lot to work on.
"I think our batting has been a bit inconsistent at times and we are trying to work on our opening bowling spells so we utilise the new ball as best we can."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Cats regained some of their form with the bat against Wagga RSL last weekend posting their second highest total of the season.
Although happy with the performance, Thompson felt they fell a bit short with their innings after losing a few wickets at crucial times.
"It was a hard wicket to start on as the ball had a bit of tennis ball bounce and it was a bit inconsistent," he said.
"So to get through that 20 over period until the pitch flattened out and to only have one wicket fall was pretty good.
"Even to have 70 on the board at the first drinks with the wicket being a bit tacky that was pretty important to.
"But I still think we fell 20 or 30 runs short to be honest, through that middle period we lost a couple of wickets and it took us a little while to rebuild against their spin.
"If we had two set batsman in I think we could've gone through that middle session at about 170-180 which would've helped us get to 280."
The Cats will go into the clash without opener Richie Turner while they will be hoping young gun Caleb Walker can continue his impressive form with him scoring two centuries during the past week including a knock of 150no in Byrnes Shield.
Lake Albert will come into the contest with a bit of confidence after securing their second win of the season against St Michaels last weekend.
Rhauri MacLeod showed patience with the bat top scoring with 40 while Joe Martin caused havoc at the top of the order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.