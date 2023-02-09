CHARLES Sturt University are embracing the challenge ahead when they kick off their Southern NSW AFL Women's campaign on Friday night.
After an opening round bye, CSU will be put straight to the test when they go up against defending premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Ganmain Sportsground.
The Lions proved they will again be a force to be reckoned with in this year's competition with an opening-round 45-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
CSU coach Sam Barrow has the utmost respect for GGGM but does not think having to take on the Lions in their first game is necessarily a bad thing.
"It's exciting. It's going to be a good learning curve for us," Barrow said.
"I said to the girls on Tuesday night that pretty much the pressure's on them. We get to go in, have a free swing and learn about ourselves.
"The pressure is on them, they're obviously the benchmark of the competition, they deserve to be, they've got some very good players. Obviously they won it last year too so it's exciting to see, we can just go out there with no expectations, especially for the new players, who might be a bit nervous. We get that free rein to go out there and play footy, chase the footy."
CSU have been in a somewhat difficult predicament with the timing of the season as university is yet to return for 2023.
The 2018, 2019 and 2021 premiers still have a core group based in Wagga but Barrow expects numbers to improve in coming weeks.
"It's been an interesting preparation that's for sure," he said.
"We've had a good bunch of girls that have been around of about 10 to 12 so training's have been a bit low until this week where we had 18 there on Tuesday night.
"The numbers are up and down, it's that problem where you don't want to get too many girls playing and it gets to a week or two's time and I've got 25 to 28 people. It's that catch 22.
"We should be right for numbers, it's just a matter of a couple of weeks time and we should be cruising."
Gab Goldsworthy, fresh off a big season for Lavington last year, will return for CSU again this year but isn't available in the early weeks.
Barrow expects new recruit Mikayla Sheahan to make an impact, while he expects the likes of Kendra Tyack and Monique McKinley to lead the way.
"We're hopeful. We've got a few new girls in which is exciting, a couple new to the sport and then we've got some returners who have experience like Kendra Tyack and Monique McKinley, girls that have played for a few years now," he said.
"Gab Goldsworthy will be coming back to uni soon too so she'll be back, which is exciting. Then we've got a couple of new players that we've picked up from rugby and other things."
Pool A
MCUE v North Wagga at Mangoplah Sportsground
Collingullie-GP v East Wagga-Kooringal at Crossroads Oval
GGGM v CSU at Ganmain Sportsground
Pool B
Turvey Park v Temora at Maher Oval
Marrar v Wagga Tigers at Langtry Oval
Coolamon v Brookdale at Maher Oval (7.30pm)
