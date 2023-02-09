Wagga cricket statistics - round eight

WAGGA CITY 28 (1.91)
WAGGA RSL 18 (1.16)
KOORINGAL 16 (1.17)
SOUTH WAGGA 12 (1.23)
Lake Albert 8 (0.50)
St Michaels 2 (0.57)
Josh Thompson (Wagga City) 316 runs at 52.67
Brayden Ambler (South Wagga) 280 runs at 140.00
Nathan Corby (St Michaels) 234 runs at 33.43
Zach Starr (Kooringal Colts) 226 runs at 45.2
Jon Nicoll (Wagga City) 220 runs at 110.00
Nathan Cooke (South Wagga) 203 runs at 40.60
Aaron Maxwell (Wagga City) 189 runs at 37.80
Alex Smith (Kooringal Colts) 184 runs at 30.67
Jake Scott (South Wagga) 160 runs at 80.00
Sam Smith (Wagga RSL) 154 runs at 30.8
Brad McMillan (Wagga RSL) 149 runs at 21.29
Jacson Somerville (Lake Albert) 147 runs at 21.00
Ben Snell (St Michaels) 18 wickets at 12.61
Jack Harper (Wagga City) 14 wickets at 12.00
Rod Guy (Wagga RSL) 14 wickets at 12.50
Tim Cameron (Wagga RSL) 14 wickers at 13.07
Luke Naumann (Wagga City) 13 wickets at 9.77
Will Oliver (Kooringal Colts) 13 wickets at 16.62
Angus Grigg (St Michaels) 13 wickets at 21.54
Louis Grigg (Wagga City) 12 wickets at 12.67
Keenan Hanigan (Kooringal) 12 wickets at 15.50
Nathan Cooke (South Wagga) 11 wickets at 17.00
Sam Williamson (St Michaels) 11 wickets at 19.45
Lake Albert v Wagga City at Rawlings Park Turf
St Michaels v Kooringal at Robertson Oval
Wagga RSL v South Wagga at Wagga Cricket Ground
Wagga City 6-261 d Wagga RSL 157
Lake Albert 9-160 d St Michaels 92
South Wagga 2-128 d Kooringal 127
February 18
Kooringal v Wagga RSL
Wagga City v St Michaels
South Wagga v Lake Albert
