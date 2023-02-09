Wagga teachers, parents and carers can learn to recognise crucial signs of distress in the mental health of young people thanks to a locally run program.
The Wagga City Council-funded Youth Mental Health First Aid Training course, which started in 2022, is run by local psychologist John Dean.
Mr Dean volunteers his time for the program after more than 25 years of experience working with children, adolescents and their families.
"We look at particular crises that people might need to respond to," Mr Dean said.
That includes dealing with anxiety, depression, panic attacks, post traumatic stress disorder, self harm or suicidal ideations in young people aged 12 to 18.
"But when we're working with a younger age, trauma is the common issue that we're dealing with, unfortunately," Mr Dean said.
"It's an issue people find challenging - just to get their heads around the fact that there's so much trauma amongst our kids."
The two-day intensive course, which is offered over multiple dates in March, teaches practical first aid skills in recognising mental health problems in young people as a starting point.
Then in providing initial help, seeking appropriate professional help and responding to specific crisis situations.
WWCC youth development officer Alexandra Osgood said she hoped one day mental health first aid would become as normalised as physical first first aid.
"Everyone does first aid because we have no second thought about physical health and learning more about that to save a life," Ms Osgood said.
"It's the same thing with mental health - we need to upskill ourselves so that we can step in at the earliest stages in a preventative role and in those crisis scenarios."
Ms Osgood said the course helped build the capacity of Wagga community members to bridge the gap in a crucial health care need.
"So many young people really look to those trusted community leaders, teachers, parents, adults that they feel comfortable talking to," she said.
"But a lot of people actually are really overwhelmed - it's not something we're taught in school, you really have to search it out yourself."
Costing just $20, WWCC and the MLHD have helped significantly subsidise the catered two-day training course.
The training, which was not been previously available in Wagga, can often cost upwards of $300, Ms Osgood said.
Attendees can then complete an online test to become accredited mental health first aiders for three years, with refresher courses available.
You can sign up for March the sessions here.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
