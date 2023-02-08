Wagga residents had a rough night's sleep after the city was hit by a series of loud thunderstorms on Wednesday night.
Residents who ventured out were greeted with spectacular lightning displays, while those trying to sleep had a hard slog as loud peals of thunder rang out through the night.
The series of storms passing through saw Wagga record winds gusts of up to 54km/h and brought rain and even hail to the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 16.6 millimetres of rain at Wagga Airport overnight Wednesday, while 11.2mm fell at nearby Kapooka.
Meanwhile, there are reports of up to 94mm falling at Lockhart, 48mm at Gregadoo, 58mm at The Rock, 27mm at Yerong Creek.
The hills also received heavy falls with reports of 22mm at Tumut and as much as 64mm in Tumbarumba.
But while the storms put on a menacing display, they left the region relatively unharmed with the SES receiving just three reports of trees down over roads around Tumut, Walbundrie and west of The Rock.
And it's not over yet as with the bureau warning residents in Wagga and the wider Riverina that showers and possible severe thunderstorms could continue through Thursday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
