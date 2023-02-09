An additional 500 learning support officers will become qualified teachers in the next three years as universities and governments continue to address widespread staff shortages.
First launched late last year, the Grow Your Own Teacher program supports school learning support officers to finish their training in a flexible online pathway.
It's designed so enrolled students can continue working while studying, but they also receive a $10,000 allowance each year of their degree.
The program is being offered at both Charles Sturt University and Western Sydney Uni in partnership with the NSW government.
CSU program lead and senior education lecturer Dr Libbey Murray said the pathway attracted more than 3000 enquiries when it was first announced and more than 500 applications.
"The great thing is that these students are a really retainable cohort," she said.
"They know the children they're working with, they like working with children, they know the systems... and they're still excited about becoming a teacher. That's perfect."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga Teacher's Association president Michelle McKelvie said while the program would provide more teachers in the short term, the government was still not addressing the underlying issues behind the shortage.
"Last year, resignations outweighed retirement which is really, really worrying," she said.
"Workload and pay are the two big issues that the Department [of Education] needs to address, not these short term solutions that don't address those structural issues."
Ms McKelvie said many schools in Wagga are still looking to fill teaching positions.
"There's a 30 per cent reduction in graduates taking up teaching, so they need to be encouraging school leavers to join the profession," she said.
"It's great to encourage people into the profession and I think some learning support officers would make fabulous teachers... but it's just not enough to address the problem."
The Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell also announced a new financial scheme to help teachers buy a house in the Riverina or Western NSW.
Incentives include a $600 one-off payment to use towards building social connections like joining a local sporting team and the ability to claim $10,000 back in stamp duty when buying a house in the area.
"Once we've helped a teacher move to a regional, rural or remote school, we need to do everything we can to make sure they become part of the community," Ms Mitchell said.
"We want to reduce the level of social isolation experienced by new teachers who have moved to the country and improve retention by encouraging them to build a sense of belonging in their communities."
The first cohort of the grow your own teachers program begins at CSU later this month, with students enrolled in the Riverina and across the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.