The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University partners with NSW government to train 500 learning support officers as teachers

Georgia Rossiter
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Grow your own teacher training support officer and CSU student Sharon Andrews with school student Lachlan Mules. Picture supplied

An additional 500 learning support officers will become qualified teachers in the next three years as universities and governments continue to address widespread staff shortages.

