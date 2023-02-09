A major Australian fast food chain long wanted by locals has announced it will open a Wagga store in 2023.
Portuguese chicken chain Oporto will open a drive-through location at the HomeCentre retail centre on Hammond Avenue sometime this year.
A new drive-through cafe operator will also be built in the highway complex on the former Masters site sometime in 2023.
A spokesperson for the tenant landlord said the property group collective overseeing the incoming stores was excited to bring more retailers to the city.
"There has been strong community demand in Wagga Wagga for Portuguese chicken restaurant Oporto," they said.
The incoming Kickstart Expresso already has two ACT locations and a drone delivery service.
"The stores will have walk-up and drive-through offers," the spokesperson said.
"We look forward to opening these stores in 2023 and sharing more details of the opening with the community soon."
The major announcement will come as particularly good news to the Bring Oporto to Wagga Wagga Facebook group that was founded in 2014.
The "grass roots collective of people who want an Oportos to open in Wagga Wagga urgently" group has 609 likes and 607 followers.
The city is still waiting for the opening of a Taco Bell drive-through store at SouthCity Shopping Centre announced mid last year.
More details will soon be revealed on the incoming Oporto and Kickstart Espresso stores.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
