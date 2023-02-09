What a Wagga weekend: Super Rugby, fundraisers with quirk and gigs galore

You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Get in quick and be first to check out the Friends of the Library book sale bargains. Just bring a bag, some cash and love of a great deal to the sale, which runs for two hours from 4pm on Friday and then again between 9am and noon on Saturday.
Travellers and campers, start cheering. The annual caravan, camping and leisure expo kicks off at 9am at The Range for three big days of all things life on the road and off the grid. There will be more than 250 caravans and all the things that go with them on display, as well as entertainment. Tickets $12 for adults or $10 concession, available through Eventbrite.
Get ready for a big Super Rugby weekend with a meet and greet with current Brumbies, Wallabies and Rebels players and coaches at Romano's from 6.30pm. Tickets $60, supporting junior football.
Feeling nostalgic for a good old-fashioned show? Then you're in luck - the Henty show is here. It'll be a great day out with rides, exhibits, horse program, a show and shine, pet show, dog jump and a string of quirky competitions plus music by Wobbly Boot through the afternoon.
Artist Blak Douglas will appear at the Archibald Prize exhibition launch at Wagga Art Gallery. All 52 works chosen as finalists for the 2022 prestigious prize will hang in the gallery for six weeks. The launch starts at 5pm and register to at the gallery's website.
Get a top-level footy fix in without leaving town - the ACT Brumbies host Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby and Super W double-header trials at Equex. The womens game starts at 4.30pm and the men kick off at 6.30pm. Tickets - $20 for adults, $10 for concession-holders and free for children - available through Eventbrite.
After a 20-year battle, the Ladysmith Tourists Railway re-opens to the public at 10am. Head along for a morning of entertainment and trike rides. Entry is $5 for a single, while a couple with up to three children can get in for $10.
Dust off the boots and hit the track to the Gregadoo Road for the RDA Hoedown Showdown. The charity event raises funds for group to put towards things such as vet bills and maintenance. On the cards are live music, watermelon eating competition, auctions, whip-cracking, junior cowgirl and cowboy competition and more. It all kicks off at 6pm, wraps up by 10pm and tickets are available through Eventbrite.
The race that stops Tumut is finally here, with the 164th Tumut Cup day's big arrival. Gates open at midday and the day offers a six-race card. Off the track, Fashions on the Field has a $2500 prize pool. Tickets - $20 for adults, $15 for concession and free fort hose under 16 - available through Trybooking.
Get a team together and throw your hat in the ring at the Farmers Home Cornhole Championships, raising money for Country Hope, from 2pm. First prize is $1000, runners up aren't forgotten and raffles will run. There will also be music from Aaron Oldaker and the Australian Army Band Kapooka. Register teams - $50 per team of 2 - through Humanitix.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets in Narrung Street at 7.30am for the wetlands run. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Get the steps in and more with the Ganmain Triathlon taking off during the morning. Sub-junior event starts at 8am, followed by the junior/enticer category and then the open race. See ganmaintriathlon.com.au for course information, costs and registration process.
Feel like a shorter run? Slap on the sunscreen and head to Apex Park at Lake Albert for the Amie St Clair melanoma colour run. Hit the park around 9.30am befor the run takes off at 10.30am. There'll be a barbecue, coffee fan, RFS truck and more. Entry is $20 for adults, $10 for children or $50 for a family of two adults and two children. See Eventbrite for entry.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
