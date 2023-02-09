The Daily Advertiser
What a Wagga weekend: Super Rugby, fundraisers with quirk and gigs galore

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 2:00pm
It's not summer around Wagga without a weekend jam-packed with things to do - exhibitions opening, Super Rugby trials, the Tumut Cup and plenty of gigs are just the beginning.

THURSDAY

  • Karaoke, The Vic, from 11pm

You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.

