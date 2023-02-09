A man allegedly caught with more than 1.7 kilograms of drugs in a tow truck on a major highway last year has again been refused bail.
Sydney man Truc Ta, 39, who was represented by his solicitor in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, is facing two drug supply charges.
A police statement said about 10.30pm on July 13 last year, police stopped a tow truck along the Hume Highway at Mount Adrah, about 60 kilometres east of Wagga.
Police said the driver - a 45-year-old man - was spoken to by police and was subject to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive reading.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located and seized more than 1kg of methamphetamine and more than 700g of heroin.
The driver and Ta, who was a passenger, were arrested and taken to Wagga police station, where they were charged.
In court on Wednesday, Ta faced one count of supplying a prohibited drug and one count of supplying a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial quantity.
Police allege Ta supplied or knowingly took part in supplying 742 grams of heroin and 1042 grams of methamphetamine.
His solicitor requested a two-week adjournment, which was granted by Magistrate Christopher Halburd.
Ta was refused bail to reappear via video link in the same court on February 23.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
