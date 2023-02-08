Residents are being told to brace for possible severe thunderstorms and prepare in advance by clearing out gutters and drains around their homes.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for Wagga and the wider Riverina on Wednesday afternoon warning residents of showers and possible severe thunderstorms likely for Thursday morning and into evening.
The bureau is also predicting easterly winds of up to 35-kilometres per hour tending northeasterly 15 to 20-kilometres per hour in the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.
Updates will be posted on the Bureau of Meteorology if conditions worsen.
In the case of an emergency residents are told to call triple zero, or if SES assistance is required, you can contact 132 500.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
