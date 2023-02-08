A woman has admitted to defrauding the state government of tens of thousands of dollars on the back of the 2021 mouse plague.
Lockhart woman Heidi Barrat, 31, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage or causing disadvantage by deception and one count of dealing with identification information to commit, facilitate commission of an indictable offence in Wagga Local Court yesterday.
A police statement said investigations began in October into claims made to Service NSW for Mouse Control Rebate payments.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said 120 payments were made from 10 banks into 120 different bank accounts, totalling $60,000.
The NSW government provided a mouse control rebate of up to $500 to eligible households and up to $1000 to eligible small businesses to help them combat the 2021 mouse plague in rural and regional NSW.
Police said between August 25, 2021 and June 22, 2022, Barrat knowingly lodged numerous false applications for the Service NSW mouse plague rebate, which saw her dishonestly obtain the funds.
Police also alleged Barrat used a fake address in order to carry out the fraudulent scheme.
Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Ferrier Street in Lockhart, southwest of Wagga, about 9.20am on November 24 last year.
Barrat was subsequently arrested at the premises.
During a search of the property, police seized documentation and a mobile phone relating to the investigation.
Barrat was taken to Wagga police station and charged with 10 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and one count of dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence.
In court yesterday, Magistrate Christopher Halburd rejected a request by Barrat's solicitor for a sentencing assessment report.
"Why would I waste resources on that," Magistrate Halburd said.
Barrat was again granted bail with the matter adjourned for sentencing in Wagga Local Court on March 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.