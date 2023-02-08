The full-scale return of a historic Riverina trekking event will offer politicians and community members an "informal opportunity" to discuss issues while wandering nature on Saturday.
Locals will walk alongside Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain and Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey for the 15km Tumbatrek through the Snowy Valleys region after the event was downsized in 2022 due to COVID.
"First and foremost, the Tumbatrek has always been about showcasing the amazing surroundings of the mountains and the nature we sometimes take for granted," Ms McBain said.
It has also provided everyday Aussies the chance to speak with politicians at local, state and federal government levels.
"What really brings people together is the fact that there are no desks, no boardroom, no phones interrupting people," Ms McBain said.
"Everyone's on that level playing field, enjoying nature, what Tumbarumba has to offer and having conversations about the big things that are happening in the world."
The iconic walk has attracted local and visiting politicians to trek since being founded by former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer in 1985.
Alongside federal and state MPs, former NSW premiers Gladys Berejiklian and Barry O'Farrell have joined in recent years.
The event was stopped in 2007 but revived by Riverina MP Michael McCormack in 2012.
Ms McBain is returning to Tumbarumba in 2023 for her third trek.
"The Tumbatrek guys do an amazing amount of work in scouting out the location each time, it's always a different part of Tumbarumba," she said.
This year, trekkers will venture through Munderoo State Forrest, climb to the top of Carboona Gap, descend to Coppabella Creek before crossing open farmland and finishing at the creek's new suspension bridge.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
