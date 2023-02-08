Motorists are being advised of work set to commence on a Riverina Highway next week.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place from Monday, February 13, on the Hume Highway at Gundagai for essential maintenance work.
Transport for NSW will be carrying out drainage improvements at various locations to provide a safer road for transport customers.
Work will be carried out from Monday, February 13 to Tuesday, February 28 at five locations between the West Street and Sheridan Street ramps at Gundagai, weather permitting.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm.
Single lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control while work is under way.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
