Two men have been caught in a hire truck while allegedly shifting almost a tonne of illegal tobacco near Gundagai.
Riverina Highway Patrol boss Acting Inspector Ben Smith said the Australia Day bust has made a huge dent in criminal enterprise.
Officers stopped a light truck heading north on the Hume Highway at Gundagai at 4.20pm on January 26 for random testing.
Inquiries revealed the truck was a hire vehicle and after speaking with the two male occupants, police decided to search the truck, where they discovered 347 bags allegedly filled with loose tobacco.
Each bag weighed in at 2.6kgs, all within sealed packing boxes, with a total weight of 902 kgs and a street value of $433,500.
Police allege the tobacco found is illicit and has not been subject to government duties.
Acting Inspector Smith said the total tax evaded on the illegal tobacco tallied in at $1.412 million, and this haul is the third such seizure his team has made in the past 13 months.
"That's $1.4million of tax that has not been paid on that tobacco that we've now interrupted, and someone is obviously not going to be very pleased," he said.
"It's a significant disruption to criminal activity.
"Riverina Highway Patrol officers will continue to seek and prosecute those using our road networks to convey illicit items and conduct their criminal activities."
The two men - aged 29 and 32 - were arrested and taken to Gundagai Police Station, where they were charged with possessing tobacco of a weight of 500 kilograms or above.
They were granted bail to appear in Gundagai Local Court on March 16.
Illicit tobacco is often sold under the counter at stores for a big discount.
There have been recent instances of premises opening across the region that are selling nicotine vapes and illegally packaged cigarettes, a Murrumbidgee Local Health District spokesperson said.
An Australian Tax Office spokesperson said the 2020-21 tax gap estimates the tax not paid as a result of the illicit tobacco market to be approximately $1.89 billion.
This includes locally grown tobacco and tobacco imported illegally.
"In 2021-22, the ATO seized 111 tonnes of domestically cultivated illicit tobacco with an estimated $176 million in excise evaded," the spokesperson said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
