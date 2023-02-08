The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Highway Patrol seize close to one tonne of illegal tobacco on Hume Highway

Conor Burke
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:00pm
One of the 347 bags of loose tobacco seized by Riverina Highway Patrol in their Australia day bust. Picture supplied.

Two men have been caught in a hire truck while allegedly shifting almost a tonne of illegal tobacco near Gundagai.

