Albury Harness Racing will host its most prestigious meet of the year on Friday night.
The Carnival of Cups attracts the strongest fields and while the annual New Year's Eve meet boasts the biggest crowd - around 5,500 almost six weeks ago - the first event since then will look to build on that success.
"The Carnival of Cups is our biggest meet with the strongest quality fields," Albury Harness Racing Club president Paul Brown said.
"What we're trying to do with the Carnival of Cups is connect with the community, (Harness Racing) NSW want us to connect with the community, so everything will be free, free entry, pony rides, face painting and caricatures, there will be a real carnival feel.
"With the crowd we had on New Year's Eve, we're expecting people will come back because Steve Bowen is entertaining again.
"Everything is so dear at the moment (petrol, groceries etc), we're trying to make it that families do want to go there, it's Friday night, people still have the weekend and for those taking families there, they will have a ball."
The Carnival of Cups meet is one of 13 the club will host this year.
And as well as tremendous incentive for spectators to enjoy the night, trainers can also add something to their night.
MORE SPORT NEWS
All trainers score points for the Carnival of Cups with four points for a win, three for second, two for third and one for placings fourth back to last.
The trainer with the most points at the end of the night will receive $2000.
Each regional club in NSW has the opportunity to host a Carnival of Cups event.
It's an eight-race program, with the first starting at 6.07pm.
The Carnival of Cups Pacing Final (2170m) is the fifth race.
"Will He Pike will be one of the hardest to beat, the Russell Jack-trained horse," Brown offered of the $12,495 race.
Leigh Sutton will drive Will He Pike in one of the two feature races.
Meanwhile, Damian Wilson will take the reins in race three, the Carnival of Cups Final (1770m).
"Will He Reign will be hard to beat in that one," Brown suggested.
After the Carnival of Cups, Albury will race again on Sunday, February 26 with a day meet, while it will have another day program on March 26.
