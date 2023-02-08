A fleet of caravans, food stalls and demonstration tents has occupied Wagga's The Range Exhibition Centre to spread the good word about all things mobile living.
The Caravan, Camping and Leisure Expo offers Wagga locals a chance to see more than 250 caravans and a variety of related accessories - ranging from matts and tow bars, to heavy vehicles and high-powered boats for water skiing.
Showgoers will be treated to outdoor themed live entertainment, including Luke's Reptile Kingdom, the Australian Travelling Fishing Show, and bush cooking demonstrations with Ranger Nick.
Now in its 20th year, the expo's attendants and merchandise have moved on from the stereotypical grey nomad in a Winnebago.
According to show manager Jeff Leech, caravans now appeal to a much younger market.
"Twenty years ago, it was primarily old people buying caravans - people over 50 and 60," Mr Leech said.
"Today, people in their 30s are buying caravans to take the family around Australia.
"People take their dogs and cats with them, and load up the kids, and really enjoy the trip."
A recent report from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission supports Mr Leech's experience, suggesting the country may be entering a "golden era of caravanning".
The boom in popularity for self-contained travel comes on the back of several years of difficulties with more traditionally popular forms of travel in Australia, both domestically and internationally.
"It's driven by two things - accommodation costs, and exorbitant air fares," Mr Leech said
"People seem to be thinking 'we're a big country, let's visit more of Australia'.
"Kids seem to love the experience of a different way of getting around."
The growing market for caravans is reflected in this year's diverse offerings, which range from smaller off-road and pop-top caravans, to more opulent units with bunk beds, dishwashers, and a variety of other modern conveniences.
Mr Leech said he was excited by the technological developments over the past five years that have made caravans more accessible.
"They're easier to drive with now - better suspension, and everything you need in the one caravan - it's like an entirely new world," he said.
The Caravan, Camping and Leisure Expo runs from Friday to Sunday at The Range on Copland Street. Tickets are available online or at the gate.
