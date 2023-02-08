The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Caravan, Camping and Leisure Expo offers locals a chance to examine mobile living up close

Dan Holmes
Dan Holmes
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 8:30am
Show manager Jeff Leech at the Range Functions Centre and Gardens, where the Wagga Caravan and Camping Leisure Roadshow will be held this weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

A fleet of caravans, food stalls and demonstration tents has occupied Wagga's The Range Exhibition Centre to spread the good word about all things mobile living.

