Two males suspected of being part of a Wagga and Canberra gang responsible for an ACT crime spree are still at large.
Police last week released images of five people who allegedly have been stealing cars, breaking into Canberra homes and businesses and driving dangerously to avoid arrest, with some of the five believed to have travelled from Wagga to link up with a group in Gungahlin for the alleged crime wave.
Three of the five youths have since been identified, ACT police confirmed this week, with two offenders still to be revealed to police.
The group is believed to have moved regularly between the ACT and regional NSW - particularly the Riverina and Central West - in bids to avoid arrest.
"They are engaging in targeted crime and are actively seeking homes and businesses," ACT Policing said.
"Police believe they target homes that appear to be an easy target, in an effort to regularly steal vehicles. These vehicles are then being used to allegedly commit commercial burglaries and have been involved in multiple fail to stop incidents on Canberra roads.
"Their offending is opportunistic and has occurred at all times of the day and night."
ACT Policing has been working with the Riverina, Hume and Monaro police commands to identify and locate the crew, who police say are also driving without licences.
Anyone who has any information which can help identify the males and assist the police investigations is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting case reference 7336308.
